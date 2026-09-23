Accenture leases over 560,000 sq ft office space in Bengaluru for ₹269 cr

Information Technology (IT) services and consulting firm Accenture has leased over 560,000 square feet of office space in Bengaluru’s Pritech Park Special Economic Zone (SEZ) for a total rental outlay of ₹269 crore to be paid over a period of five years.

According to transaction documents accessed by Propstack, the company will pay rent for a chargeable area of 566,617 square feet, putting the monthly rental rate at ₹76.2 per square foot.

The agreement includes a renewal of an earlier lease for 441,000 square feet of space, along with an additional acquisition of 126,000 square feet.

According to the documents, the leased space will see a rent escalation of 12 per cent every three years.

In April this year, Accenture had leased 165,000 square feet of office space in Noida’s ACE Capitol Tower 2 from NCR-based Onward Coworkx, with a total rent of ₹195 crore to be paid over a period of five years. It also leased an additional 109,000 square feet of office space in Coimbatore’s Tidel Park at a monthly rent of ₹83.75 lakh for five years. With this addition, its total office portfolio at Tidel Park now stands at around 153,000 square feet, according to documents accessed by Propstack. The deals come at a time of continued demand for office space in India’s tier-I cities.