ACME Solar Holdings secures ₹3,405 cr finance for 250-MW renewable project

ACME Solar Holdings on Wednesday said that it has secured ₹3,404.57 crore in financing from Power Finance Corporation (PFC) for its 250-MW renewable energy project.

The funding will be used for the development and construction of the ACME Urja One (Phase-III) project, which spans across Fategarh-II in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan and Jamkhambhaliya in Devbhumi Dwarka, Gujarat, the company said in a statement.

PFC will serve as the sole financier for this project with a repayment tenor of 19 years, it said, adding that the project is expected to be commissioned next year.

This firm and dispatchable renewable energy, or FDRE, project combines multiple renewable energy technologies, including solar, wind and the battery energy storage system (BESS), to meet supply obligations. Such a project ensures higher predictability and dispatchability.