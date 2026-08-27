ACME Solar secures ₹1,571 cr IIFCL funding for 300 Mw Rajasthan project

ACME Solar on Thursday announced that it has raised ₹1,571 crore in long-term funding from India Infrastructure Finance Company (IIFCL) for the construction and development of ACME Renewtech Sixth's 300 Mw assured peak power project in Rajasthan.

This project financing, secured at a competitive rate of interest, marks IIFCL’s first sole greenfield financing to ACME, with IIFCL acting as the sole lender for the project with a repayment tenor of 19 years, the company said.

During the current financial year, ACME Solar has secured ₹10,976 crore. The power purchase agreement (PPA) for this project has been executed with Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for a period of 25 years at a tariff of ₹6.28 per unit.