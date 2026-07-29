ACME Solar secures ₹3,404 crore PFC funding for 250 MW FDRE project

ACME Solar announced that it had secured ₹3,404 crore in long-term project funding from Power Finance Corporation (PFC) for the development and construction of its ACME Urja One Pvt Ltd Phase III 250 megawatt (MW) firm and dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) project.

The project, comprising solar, wind and a battery energy storage system (BESS), is spread across Fatehgarh-II in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, and Jamkhambhaliya in Devbhumi Dwarka, Gujarat, with land and transmission connectivity in place. The project is expected to be commissioned in 2027.

PFC will serve as the sole financier for the project, with a repayment tenor of 19 years. With this, the company’s overall project funding raised during the current financial year has reached ₹6,051 crore.