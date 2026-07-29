ACME Solar bags ₹3,405 cr PFC funding for 250 MW renewable energy project

ACME Solar Holdings on Wednesday said it secured ₹3,405 crore in long-term project financing from Power Finance Corporation (PFC) for its 250 MW Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) project, strengthening its funding pipeline for under-construction renewable energy assets.

PFC will be the sole lender for the project, with the loan carrying a 19-year repayment tenure, the company said. The latest financing brings ACME Solar's total project funding raised in the current financial year to ₹6,051 crore.

The project, developed by ACME Urja One Pvt Ltd (Phase III), will combine solar, wind and battery energy storage systems (BESS) to deliver firm and dispatchable renewable power. It is spread across Jaisalmer in Rajasthan and Devbhumi Dwarka in Gujarat, where land and grid connectivity are already in place. The project is scheduled to be commissioned next year.