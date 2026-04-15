Adani Energy begins operation of 1,000 MW power transmission line in Mumbai

Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) on Tuesday said its arm Adani Electricity Mumbai Infrastructure Ltd (AEMIL) has started operation of 1,000 MW transmission link between Kudus and Aarey.

The high-voltage direct current transmission link comprising a 30-kilometre overhead line and a 50-km underground corridor, has been designed to operate within the constraints of a densely built urban environment, AESL said in a statement.

It also features the world's first compact HVDC (high-voltage direct current) substation.

At its core, the link enables Mumbai and the MMR to draw more electricity from outside the city, including renewable energy generated in other regions, according to a statement.