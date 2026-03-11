Adani Energy raises $500 mn bilateral debt from Apollo Global Management

By Saikat Das

A unit of Adani Group raised about $500 million through a bond privately placed with funds managed by Apollo Global Management Inc., according to people familiar with the matter, highlighting the Indian conglomerate’s ongoing effort to tap funding outside the public dollar bond market.

A firm controlled by Gautam Adani-led Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. sold the 15-year private bonds with a rupee-equivalent all-inclusive cost of about 8.5 per cent, and the company plans to use the proceeds to refinance existing dollar debt, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private.

The financing underscores the financing shift for Adani, historically one of the largest Indian issuers, as it borrows to fund ambitious capital spending plans while facing elevated borrowing costs in the public dollar bond market and the overhang of advancing legal risks from the US. The group has previously said it plans to rely more heavily on the domestic market and is increasingly tapping Japanese lenders. Indian issuers broadly have slowed dollar bond sales as a depreciating rupee has made such issuances more costly. The group plans to avoid public dollars bonds until prices recover and pending US matters are resolved, said the people.