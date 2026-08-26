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Home / Companies / News / Adani Energy Solutions wins $493 mn transmission project in Maharashtra

Adani Energy Solutions wins $493 mn transmission project in Maharashtra

The project will transmit up to 4,500 MW of renewable and storage power, and be delivered within 36 months

Adani, Adani Group
It will add 562 circuit kilometres of transmission lines and 9,000 MVA of transformation capacity to the company's portfolio | Image: Bloomberg
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2026 | 9:36 AM IST
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India's Adani Energy Solutions said on Wednesday it has won ​a 47-billion-rupee ($492.6 million) transmission project ​in Maharashtra bolstering the conglomerate's push ‌to expand clean-energy infrastructure.

The project will transmit up to 4,500 MW of renewable and storage power, and be delivered within 36 months, the company said.

It will add 562 circuit kilometres of transmission lines and 9,000 MVA of transformation capacity to the company's portfolio.

India ‌is racing to build the transmission network needed to meet its target of 500 GW of non-fossil fuel power capacity by 2030 and connect growing pumped-storage capacity to the grid.

The project will ​transmit renewable energy generated in Karnataka to load centres in Maharashtra, ‌and will also support pumped storage ecosystem in the Satara, ​Pune ‌and Mumbai Metropolitan Region, the company said in ‌an exchange filing.

The project includes a new substation in Satara, a transmission ‌line connecting ​Kolhapur and Satara, ​and upgrades to the Kolhapur pooling station. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Adani Adani GroupMaharashtraPower TransmissionAdani Transmission

First Published: Aug 26 2026 | 9:36 AM IST

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