Adani Energy to acquire IntelliSmart for ₹3,050 crore in smart-meter push

Power transmission firm Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL), an Adani Group company, on Tuesday announced that it has signed a binding securities purchase and subscription agreement to acquire a 100 per cent equity stake in IntelliSmart Infrastructure in a ₹3,050 crore transaction.

IntelliSmart, the country's leading owner and operator of smart-meter assets, is a joint venture between the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) and Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL). It has more than 2.2 crore meters installed across Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Assam. Post-acquisition, AESL's portfolio will increase to more than 4.7 crore smart meters.

The transaction also includes the redemption of optionally convertible debentures held by NIIF in IntelliSmart. The transaction is subject to regulatory and other customary approvals. “Acquisition of IntelliSmart enhances our scale and execution capabilities, enabling us to support India's power-distribution modernisation through technology-led solutions,” Kandarp Patel, chief executive officer (CEO), AESL, said. The acquisition is expected to deliver synergies through economies of scale, optimisation of operations and maintenance costs, and integration with AESL's broader energy and infrastructure platform, the company said in a statement. Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas acted as legal adviser to AESL for the transaction. Talwar Thakore & Associates acted as legal advisers to the sellers, while Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India acted as exclusive transaction adviser to the sellers.