Adani Enterprises gets NCLT nod for Jaiprakash Associates resolution plan

Adani Enterprises on Tuesday said the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Allahabad Bench, approved its resolution plan for Jaiprakash Associates under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016. The approval followed an oral pronouncement of the order on March 17.

“We hereby inform you that the Hon’ble NCLT has orally pronounced an order today… approving the resolution plan… submitted by Adani Enterprises Limited,” the company said in a BSE filing.

“A detailed disclosure shall be made once the written order is made available, as required under the Listing Regulations and other applicable laws,” it added.

The company said the approved plan was dated October 14, 2025, along with clarifications submitted in November 2025. It added that it had earlier received a letter of intent in November 2025, identifying it as the successful resolution applicant in Jaiprakash Associates' insolvency process.