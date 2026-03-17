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Adani Enterprises gets NCLT nod for Jaiprakash Associates resolution plan

Adani Enterprises was identified as the successful resolution applicant last year

Adani Enterprises, Adani group
Adani Enterprises (Image: Bloomberg)
Akshita Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2026 | 5:11 PM IST
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Adani Enterprises on Tuesday said the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Allahabad Bench, approved its resolution plan for Jaiprakash Associates under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016. The approval followed an oral pronouncement of the order on March 17.
 
“We hereby inform you that the Hon’ble NCLT has orally pronounced an order today… approving the resolution plan… submitted by Adani Enterprises Limited,” the company said in a BSE filing.
 
“A detailed disclosure shall be made once the written order is made available, as required under the Listing Regulations and other applicable laws,” it added.
 
The company said the approved plan was dated October 14, 2025, along with clarifications submitted in November 2025. It added that it had earlier received a letter of intent in November 2025, identifying it as the successful resolution applicant in Jaiprakash Associates' insolvency process.

Implementation may involve group entities

The company said the resolution plan could be executed either directly or through group entities and special purpose vehicles. “The resolution plan, or any part thereof, may be implemented by AEL, its promoters, promoter group… or through any special purpose vehicle… in accordance with the terms of the resolution plan.”
 
It added that group entities, including infrastructure and power businesses, may participate in execution as per the approved structure.
 
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Topics :Adani EnterprisesAdani Enterprises LtdNCLTJaiprakash AssociatesJaiprakash Associates Ltd

First Published: Mar 17 2026 | 5:11 PM IST

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