Adani files caveat in SC amid likely Vedanta appeal in JAL insolvency case

Days after securing a favourable ruling from the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) in the insolvency proceedings of Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL), Adani Enterprises Ltd approached the Supreme Court by lodging a caveat to ensure that no order is passed on any potential appeal by Vedanta Ltd without hearing it.

The move comes after the appellate tribunal rejected Vedanta’s challenge to the approval of Adani’s resolution plan for the debt-ridden JAL.

A caveat is a legal mechanism through which a party seeks advance notice before any interim or final order is passed in a matter affecting its interests.

By filing the caveat, Adani Enterprises has sought an opportunity to present its arguments if Vedanta challenges the NCLAT verdict before the apex court. The dispute relates to the insolvency process of Jaiprakash Associates, which has substantial exposure across infrastructure, real estate, cement and hospitality businesses. On Monday, the NCLAT upheld the decision approving Adani Enterprises’ bid for JAL, dismissing objections raised by Vedanta. The appellate tribunal found no grounds to interfere with the resolution process or the approval granted to Adani’s plan. Vedanta had contested the outcome of the bidding process and raised concerns regarding the manner in which the successful resolution applicant was selected.