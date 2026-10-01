Adani Green Energy expands BESS capacity, achieves 70% of FY27 target

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) has expanded its operational battery energy storage system capacity to 6.63 GWh, which can store enough clean energy to power around two million homes a day.

With this, the company has achieved almost 70 per cent of the company's target for FY27.

The 6.63 GWh battery energy storage system (BESS) supports peak electricity demand of cities like Nagpur, Patna or Vizag for several hours.

The company now accounts for more than 50 per cent of India's operational BESS capacity of about 12.6 GWh, AGEL said in a statement on Thursday.

The Adani Group entity said it has achieved the 6.63 GWh milestone within 14 months of commencing on-site BESSconstruction at Khavda, and is on track to add over 10 GWh of BESS capacity in 2026-27.

As of June 2026, AGEL had 3.55 GWh of operational BESS capacity. The company is targeting 50 GWh of storage capacity over the next 5 years. ALSO READ: Market crash: Sensex sinks 1,280 pts intraday, at 2026 low; Nifty at 22,200 The BESS uses lithium-ion battery technology, integrated with an energy management systems (EMS) and automated telemetry to manage charging and discharging, optimise system performance and support grid services. A battery storage can improve grid stability, manage peak demand, reduce energy curtailment and enable renewable power to be delivered when required. The latest operational BESS capacity is integrated with the company's renewable energy (RE) development at Khavda, where the company is developing a 30 GW RE plant across 538 square kilometers of barren land.