Adani Green to invest ₹15,000 cr to add 10 GWh battery storage in FY27

Adani Green Energy Ltd plans to invest about Rs 15,000 crore to add more than 10 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of battery energy storage capacity in the current financial year, as it pivots towards delivering reliable, dispatchable clean power amid India's accelerating energy transition.

The proposed addition will be over and above the roughly 3 GWh of installed storage capacity the company expects to reach shortly, following the commissioning of 1.4 GWh during FY26, it said during its earnings call.

The batteries are being developed alongside renewable generation at Khavda in Gujarat, where AGEL is building what it describes as the world's largest renewable energy park.

The storage systems are aimed at supplying power during peak evening demand when solar output tapers, helping smooth load profiles and enable round-the-clock renewable energy. "We are in the process of very significantly ramping up our capacity addition for batteries which we expect to commission north of 10 GWh, in this fiscal," Executive Director Sagar Adani said. "In FY26 we added 1.4 GWh and we hope that in the next few days we should reach the mark of 3 GWh of installed capacity in Khavda," he added. AGEL already has 19.3 GW of operational renewable energy portfolio -- India's largest -- and is targeting 50 GW by FY30, according to the investor presentation post-Q4 earnings.

The current capacity comprises 70 per cent solar project, 13 per cent wind and 17 per cent hybrid. During FY26, it generated 38 billion units of electricity, 34 per cent more than 28 billion in the previous financial year. On battery storage, the planned 10+ GWh of capacity will include 75 per cent that is backed by 25-year fixed tariff power purchase agreements (PPAs), according to the presentation. AGEL's expansion into battery storage reflects a broader shift in India's power sector, where the focus is moving from rapid renewable capacity addition to ensuring grid stability and reliable supply. India's grid-scale battery storage ecosystem is still at a nascent stage, with projects under various phases of commissioning and integration despite growing policy support and tender activity.

As renewable penetration rises and electricity demand increases, storage is expected to play a key role in balancing supply and managing peak loads. By scaling up storage alongside generation, AGEL is positioning itself to deliver firm and flexible clean energy, aligning with the next phase of India's energy transition. As India's clean energy transition accelerates, the spotlight is shifting decisively from capacity addition to system reliability. Solar and wind have scaled at unprecedented speed; the next chapter is about making this power dependable, dispatchable and aligned with demand. In that evolving equation, battery energy storage is emerging as the critical enabler and AGEL is at the centre of this transformation.