Adani projects worth ₹2.6 trillion completed or underway in Maharashtra

Energy and infrastructure projects worth over ₹2.6 trillion have either been completed or are under execution in Maharashtra by the Adani Group, Pranav Adani, director, Adani Enterprises, said on Thursday.

Speaking at the launch of the “Invest Maharashtra” event in Mumbai, he said these projects were part of the group’s larger ₹6 trillion investment plan for the state.

“At the World Economic Forum in Davos and through state partnerships, the Adani Group has committed to an investment blueprint exceeding ₹6 trillion across critical and upcoming sectors like energy, aviation and aero-districts, urban regeneration, data centres and coal gasification,” Adani said.

“Projects worth ₹2.6 trillion are already completed or under execution,” he added.

Adani said the group was excited about managing the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) and delivering the greenfield Navi Mumbai International Airport, an infrastructure asset designed to anchor the Mumbai Metropolitan Region’s growth and handle more than 90 million passengers annually. “Surrounding these twin aviation gateways, we are developing integrated airport business and hospitality districts that will redefine urban mobility and commerce,” Adani said. He also said that through Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd (AEML), the company was supplying power to more than 3 million homes and establishments across Mumbai. According to Adani, more than 60 per cent of the power supplied by AEML comes from renewable energy sources.