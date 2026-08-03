Adani group proposes to invest ₹1 trillion for data centre in Odisha

While Adani has already unveiled plans to invest $100 billion in building renewable energy-powered, hyperscale, AI-ready data centres by 2035, it currently has one operational data centre in Chennai through a joint venture (JV) with Sweden’s EQT-owned EdgeConneX and is building facilities in Mumbai, Pune, and Hyderabad. “The company has proposed the Odisha AI data centre as a standalone investment and not as a JV. It has requested considerable incentives. Once the proposal is found to be in order and the incentives are decided, it will be placed before the high-level clearance authority, headed by the chief minister, for consideration and statutory approvals,” one of the officials said.