Adani Group seeks Kerala govt approval for Vizhinjam port stake sale

“Based on the deal signed between the government and Adani Group, any stake sale above 25 per cent will be considered at par with a change in ownership. Hence, prior approval is mandatory from the state government,” said Jayakumar, former chief executive officer of VISL.
“While it is a good sign that the port is getting such a high valuation, another concern that may come up in the long run is the monopoly of MSC. There may be concerns that other shipping lines may face in using the port,” he added.
The deal happened within a month of the port achieving a historic milestone of welcoming its 1,000th commercial vessel on June 24. The port is now one of the fastest-growing transshipment hubs in the world.