Adani Group seeks Kerala govt approval for Vizhinjam port stake sale

The Adani Group has sought approval from the Kerala government for its $1.4 billion stake sale in Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Ltd (AVPPL), the private concessionaire and operating firm for the Vizhinjam International Seaport Limited (VISL) in Thiruvananthapuram, a company official said.

The move comes after the company’s announcement of the stake sale to the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) group prompted Chief Minister V D Satheesan to say the state government was not informed about the transaction, and that state clearance was mandatory.

MSC, the world’s largest container shipping company, is set to acquire a 49 per cent stake in AVPPL through its container terminal arm Terminal Investment.

Company executives said the deal’s announcement was clear about the approvals required. “Our announcement says that it is subject to Government of Kerala approval and the Competition Commission of India approval,” an executive told Business Standard.

However, persons privy to the development said the controversy may be politically motivated.

“The CM should clarify this as he also holds the charge of the Department of Ports,” Vijayan said. “Initiation of the share transfer is illegal and is a violation of the agreement signed with the state,” he added.

After Satheesan’s intervention, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) too raised objections. Former CM Pinarayi Vijayan raised concerns about the transfer lacking mandatory state approval and cautioned that it could establish a dangerous monopoly that threatens Kerala’s trade interests.

AVPPL has been valued at around $2.85 billion in the acquisition, and is the single-largest foreign private investment in Indian port infrastructure. The deal was carried out at fifteen times the 2030-31 (FY31) operating profit, according to Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ). Nomura Research said this was ‘reasonable’, given that Vizhinjam is the fastest-growing port asset of APSEZ.

The first person quoted above confirmed that on the night of July 1 AVPPL approached Rathan U Kelkar regarding the deal’s clearance — Kelkar is the secretary, Chief Minister’s Office, ports department secretary and managing director of VISL, a special purpose vehicle of the state government.

“Based on the deal signed between the government and Adani Group, any stake sale above 25 per cent will be considered at par with a change in ownership. Hence, prior approval is mandatory from the state government,” said Jayakumar, former chief executive officer of VISL.

“While it is a good sign that the port is getting such a high valuation, another concern that may come up in the long run is the monopoly of MSC. There may be concerns that other shipping lines may face in using the port,” he added.