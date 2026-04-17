Adani Group to invest ₹1 trillion in Mumbai's Motilal Nagar project

The Adani Group will invest around Rs 1 trillion in the Motilal Nagar redevelopment project in Mumbai’s Goregaon West, where it is estimated to get a free-sale component of about 17 lakh square metres.

A free-sale component is a portion of a project that the developer may sell on the open market at prevailing market rates at that time. Estatevue Developers Pvt Ltd, an Adani Group entity, will be working on the project.

Of Rs 1 trillion, Rs 36,000 crore is expected to be spent on the rehabilitation component of the project, which is expected to be around 10.5 lakh square metres. The rehab component will be handed over to the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada), a state-owned body that provides affordable housing to various income groups in Maharashtra.

An official at the ports-to-energy conglomerate’s real estate arm, Adani Realty, stated that the funding of the planned investment will be managed by the group and sales at the project. The official further referred to the project as India’s largest cluster redevelopment project by area and value.

The Adani entity is a construction and development agency (C&DA) for the project that is being implemented by the Mumbai board of Mhada. C&DA cannot raise finance and/or transfer development rights without Mhada’s approval. It will be working under the supervision of Mhada.