Adani Group to invest over ₹1 trillion in West Bengal by 2035: Gautam Adani

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Thursday announced that the conglomerate would invest more than ₹1 trillion in West Bengal by 2035.

Addressing a gathering after laying the foundation for a 2,000-bed hospital in the New Town area near Kolkata along with Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, Adani said the group would spend ₹4,000 crore on the multi-speciality 'Adani Arogya Mandir', and the project would create 10,000 jobs.

Adani Group investments in West Bengal will be in ports, logistics, power, roads and data centre, the industrialist added. Bengal govt working closely with Adani Group: CM

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday said the state government was working closely with the Adani Group to reshape the state's industrial and healthcare landscape.

Adhikari and Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani laid the foundation stone for a 2,000-bed hospital which would be built by the conglomerate in New Town near Kolkata. Adhikari said that after taking charge as the chief minister in May, he had requested the industrialist to invest in the state and the group responded within a few months by unveiling the healthcare project. Adhikari said he has urged Adani to help revive the state's industrial sector and the industrialist has assured him of all help. "I had told Gautam Adani that we are keen to set up a modern healthcare facility in New Town. Today, within a few months, we are performing the 'bhoomi pujan' for this project," Adhikari said.