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Adani Group to invest over ₹1 trillion in West Bengal by 2035: Gautam Adani

The conglomerate plans investments across ports, logistics, power, roads and data centres, while its ₹4,000-crore, 2,000-bed hospital project in New Town is expected to create 10,000 jobs

Gautam Adani
Adani Group investments in West Bengal will be in ports, logistics, power, roads and data centre | Image: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2026 | 1:34 PM IST
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Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Thursday announced that the conglomerate would invest more than ₹1 trillion in West Bengal by 2035.

Addressing a gathering after laying the foundation for a 2,000-bed hospital in the New Town area near Kolkata along with Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, Adani said the group would spend ₹4,000 crore on the multi-speciality 'Adani Arogya Mandir', and the project would create 10,000 jobs.

Adani Group investments in West Bengal will be in ports, logistics, power, roads and data centre, the industrialist added. Bengal govt working closely with Adani Group: CM

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday said the state government was working closely with the Adani Group to reshape the state's industrial and healthcare landscape.

Adhikari and Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani laid the foundation stone for a 2,000-bed hospital which would be built by the conglomerate in New Town near Kolkata.

Adhikari said that after taking charge as the chief minister in May, he had requested the industrialist to invest in the state and the group responded within a few months by unveiling the healthcare project.

Adhikari said he has urged Adani to help revive the state's industrial sector and the industrialist has assured him of all help.

"I had told Gautam Adani that we are keen to set up a modern healthcare facility in New Town. Today, within a few months, we are performing the 'bhoomi pujan' for this project," Adhikari said.

The chief minister said the hospital would reserve half of its bed capacity for economically weaker sections for free.

"This is a historic day. It will be a super-specialty hospital and a centre for medical education and research. It will help train future doctors and benefit the eastern and northeastern regions," he said.

Adhikari said the campus would eventually grow into a fully integrated healthcare city, with residential facilities for students, hostels and staff quarters, along with advanced infrastructure and utility systems.

He said the facility was also expected to draw medical tourists from the northeastern states and neighbouring countries.

The chief minister said the Adani Group's engagement with West Bengal extended beyond the hospital project, citing its role in the restoration of the heritage Writers' Buildings and its association with the Durga Puja, the state's largest festival.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Adani GroupGautam AdaniAdani West Bengal

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First Published: Sep 24 2026 | 12:37 PM IST

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