Adani Group to invest over ₹1 trillion across sectors in West Bengal

The Adani Group on Thursday outlined an investment of more than Rs 1 trillion by 2035 across ports, logistics, energy, roads, green cement and data centres, as chairman Gautam Adani described the state as the conglomerate’s “karmabhoomi in the East”.

“At the Adani Group, infrastructure is at the heart of what we do. And no place in India has Bengal’s extraordinary combination of geography, talent and economic potential,” Adani said.

Bengal, he said, is the natural maritime and logistics bridge connecting India’s industrial heartland and the Northeast with the Bay of Bengal, adding that it was best positioned to connect with the maritime trade routes to Southeast Asia and beyond.

He highlighted that Bengal has a structural advantage few regions can match and the potential to become not just a gateway but also one of Asia’s greatest integrated industrial and economic platforms. “When this platform connects and expands, something powerful happens in and around Bengal. Ports strengthen logistics. Logistics attracts industry. Industries drive manufacturing. Manufacturing needs energy. Energy enables digital infrastructure – and digital infrastructure brings in the industries of the future. And, most importantly, jobs multiply,” Adani said. He was speaking at an event to mark the foundation stone-laying ceremony for a 2,000-bed Adani Arogya Mandir comprising multi-speciality hospital, step-down and transitional care facilities. The project, spread across 51.75 acres at the Bengal Silicon Valley Tech Hub in New Town, Kolkata, entails an investment of over Rs 4,000 crore.

The not-for-profit project will be executed by the Adani Foundation and is expected to cater to more than 200,000 inpatients and over 2 million outpatients annually, while generating around 10,000 jobs. Of the 2,000 beds, about 1,000 will be reserved for economically weaker sections and covered under state and central health insurance schemes. The foundation stone for the project was laid by West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. Speaking at the event, Adhikari said the Adani Group was “too much” interested in rebuilding Bengal. The Chief Minister said that after he took charge on May 9, Karan Adani had met him and expressed interest in setting up a modern, international-standard hospital in New Town. The project would boost medical tourism, Adhikari said.