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Adani Group, UAE's IHC plan $11.5 billion aluminium investment in Odisha

Project set to become India's largest foreign mining investment

Adani, Adani Group
Abu Dhabi's IHC to invest $11.5 bn with Adani in Odisha project | Image: Bloomberg
Reuters July 2
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2026 | 11:34 AM IST
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Abu Dhabi's ​International Holding ​Company plans ‌to invest $11.5 billion in an integrated aluminium project in the eastern Indian ‌state of Odisha in a joint venture with India's Adani Group, ​marking the country's largest ‌foreign ​investment in ‌mining and metallurgy, a ‌state official ‌said on ​Thursday. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Adani GroupAdani Odisha

First Published: Jul 02 2026 | 11:34 AM IST

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