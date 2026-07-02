Adani Group, UAE's IHC plan $11.5 billion aluminium investment in Odisha

Abu Dhabi's ​International Holding ​Company plans ‌to invest $11.5 billion in an integrated aluminium project in the eastern Indian ‌state of Odisha in a joint venture with India's Adani Group, ​marking the country's largest ‌foreign ​investment in ‌mining and metallurgy, a ‌state official ‌said on ​Thursday.

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