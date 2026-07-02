Adani Group, UAE's IHC plan $11.5 billion aluminium investment in Odisha
Project set to become India's largest foreign mining investment
Project set to become India's largest foreign mining investment
Abu Dhabi's International Holding Company plans to invest $11.5 billion in an integrated aluminium project in the eastern Indian state of Odisha in a joint venture with India's Adani Group, marking the country's largest foreign investment in mining and metallurgy, a state official said on Thursday.
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First Published: Jul 02 2026 | 11:34 AM IST