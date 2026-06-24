Adani Group unveils plan for 10 GW nuclear energy capacity by 2035

Adani Group outlined its ambitions to be a major player in ​India's nuclear power on Wednesday, saying it intends to ​build as much as 10 gigawatts of capacity by 2035 which ‌would likely make it the country's biggest private-sector operator.

"Our entry into nuclear energy through Adani Atomic Energy is another confident step towards securing India's long-term energy future," Gautam Adani, the conglomerate's chairman, said at the group's annual general meeting.

India, which is keen to expand its use of clean energy, last year opened its nuclear generation sector to domestic and foreign firms in the private sector. It aims to expand nuclear capacity to 100 gigawatts by 2047 from about 8 gigawatts ‌at present.

State-run Nuclear Power Corp of India, currently India's sole operator of nuclear plants, aims to have 50 GW of capacity while the country's top coal plant operator NTPC, also state-run, is aiming for 30 GW of nuclear capacity. Adani would likely be the third-biggest operator of nuclear plants. Several other private companies including Tata Power and Reliance Industries are looking at ​investing in the sector. The Adani group has identified land for the projects, but did ‌not disclose details, including where the projects might be located. Adani said the conglomerate's data centre business is on track to build 3 ​GW of ‌capacity by 2030. The group is also ramping up its piped natural gas ‌projects to meet India's rising demand for gas.