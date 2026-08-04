Adani Infra buys 1.03% stake in Adani Green Energy for ₹2,380 crore

Adani Infra (India) Ltd, a promoter group entity of Adani Green Energy Ltd, has bought 1.03 per cent stake in the company for ₹2,380 crore, according to block deal data on the NSE.

Adani Infra (India) Ltd purchased 1.7 crore shares, representing a 1.03 per cent stake in Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL).

The transactions were executed on Monday at an average price of ₹1,400 apiece, taking the aggregate deal size to ₹2,380 crore.

The seller was Ardour Investment Holding Ltd, a promoter entity of AGEL, which offloaded an equal number of shares at the same price, as per the data.