Adani, Jabil to partner for AI data centre hardware manufacturing venture

Adani Group and US-based electronics manufacturer Jabil Inc on Monday announced plans to form a strategic alliance to build a large-scale artificial intelligence (AI) and data centre infrastructure manufacturing platform in India, targeting both domestic demand and global exports.

The proposed partnership aims to manufacture high-density AI racks, servers, storage systems, networking equipment and supporting power and cooling infrastructure, as India seeks to position itself as a global hub for AI hardware production.

In a statement, Adani Enterprises and Jabil said the platform would target multi-gigawatt AI rack manufacturing capacity and cater to hyperscale cloud providers, colocation operators and enterprise data centres worldwide.

The alliance combines Jabil's engineering and manufacturing expertise with Adani Group's infrastructure, renewable energy and data centre businesses to address what the companies described as rapidly growing demand for AI-ready data centre infrastructure, it said. The partners said they are working on definitive agreements and operational frameworks for the venture, which they estimate could tap into a global AI infrastructure market opportunity exceeding $ 3 trillion over the next seven years. Beyond AI computing racks, the manufacturing platform will also produce key data centre components including power distribution units, coolant distribution units, transformers, switchgear, busbars and thermal management systems, providing an integrated hardware ecosystem for data centre developers.

The announcement comes as India ramps up investments in digital infrastructure, with industry estimates projecting domestic data centre capacity to reach 5-8 gigawatts by 2030, driven by AI adoption, cloud expansion and data localisation requirements. The proposed venture aligns with Adani Group's previously announced $100 billion investment commitment to develop 5 GW of green energy-powered, AI-ready data centres by 2035. Jabil, which reported fiscal 2025 revenue of $ 29.8 billion, has expanded its AI infrastructure capabilities through investments and acquisitions in power management and thermal solutions businesses. "The world is entering an Intelligence Revolution more profound than any previous Industrial Revolution. Nations that master the symmetry between energy and compute will shape the next decade. India is uniquely positioned to lead.

"Our alliance with Jabil represents a decisive step in building India's complete AI infrastructure stack - from green power generation to world-class hardware manufacturing. Together, we will ensure India is not merely a consumer in the AI age, but a creator, builder, and exporter of intelligence," Gautam Adani, chairman of Adani Group, said. "This strategic collaboration with Adani Group is another step forward in our efforts to create long-term value for customers throughout the AI ecosystem by offering scalable solutions across the product lifecycle. "By combining Jabil's more than sixty years of engineering expertise and advanced manufacturing capabilities with Adani's formidable infrastructure and energy platform, we can expect to execute down to the rack level for hyperscalers and enterprises here in India and across the globe. As India becomes one of the world's fastest-growing AI markets, the country's skilled workforce and supportive business environment make it an attractive destination for this collaboration," Jabil Chief Executive Mike Dastoor said.