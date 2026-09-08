Adani leads ₹37,500-cr coal gasification scheme with three urea bids

The Centre’s Rs 37,500-crore scheme to promote coal and lignite gasification has received seven applications in its first bidding round, with Adani Enterprises submitting bids for three projects aimed at producing urea, the Ministry of Coal said on Tuesday.

The other applicants include state-run NTPC Ltd, Talcher Fertilisers, and private sector companies Gallantt Ispat and Shyam Sel & Power. NTPC has proposed a synthetic natural gas project, while Gallantt Ispat has applied for a project to produce direct reduced iron (DRI) and syngas. Shyam Sel & Power has proposed a syngas project and Talcher Fertilisers a urea project.

The response comes amid earlier media reports flagging concerns over the ability of the government’s flagship coal gasification programme to attract bidders. The ministry said the seven applications represented a “vote of confidence” in the scheme and in India’s coal gasification mission.

“The entry of large players such as Adani and NTPC is significant because it indicates that coal gasification is beginning to be evaluated as a serious industrial investment proposition rather than only a policy-led initiative,” Atanu Mukherjee, CEO Dastur Energy told Business Standard. “When we said reports of ‘no takers’ were premature, we were confident that industry would respond and it has, decisively. Seven applications in the very first round, including from some of India’s largest industrial houses and public sector undertakings, are a clear vote of confidence in the scheme and in India’s coal gasification mission. The market has spoken, and it has spoken loudly,” said Alok Kumar Singh, Advisor (Projects), Ministry of Coal.

However, he added that the next phase of coal gasification will be determined by project economics. “Gasification projects are capital intensive, and their bankability will depend on technology suited to Indian coal, scale, long-term product offtake, competitive financing and effective carbon management,” Mukherjee said. He said the government's incentive framework can help absorb some of the early-stage risk, but ultimately these projects will have to demonstrate sustainable returns without being permanently dependent on subsidy. Coal gasification involves converting coal into syngas, which can subsequently be used to produce products such as urea, methanol, ammonia, hydrogen and synthetic natural gas. The government has designed the scheme to reduce India’s dependence on imports of LNG, urea, ammonia and methanol. These products together accounted for imports worth around Rs 2.77 trillion in 2024-25, according to the ministry.

The first-round applications indicate strong interest in fertiliser production, with four of the seven projects targeting urea. Adani Enterprises has proposed three urea projects, while Talcher Fertilisers has proposed one. The scheme, approved by the Union Cabinet in May, seeks to support the development of 75 million tonnes (mt) of coal gasification capacity by 2030 and contribute to the national target of 100 mt of coal gasification capacity by the same year. The Centre estimates that the scheme could catalyse investments of Rs 2.5-3 trillion and generate direct and indirect employment across the value chain. The latest programme builds on an earlier Rs 8,500-crore financial incentive scheme approved in January 2024, under which eight gasification projects are already under implementation.