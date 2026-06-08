Adani Ports bags 10-year contract for Argentina's first LNG export project

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) on Monday said it has secured a 10-year marine services contract for Argentina's first Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) export, marking its entry into South America and expanding its international marine services footprint.

The company in a statement said the contract has been awarded to APSEZ's step-down subsidiary, Adani Harbour International FZCO, through a consortium with Argentina-based Meridian Group, following a global competitive tender process conducted by Southern Energy SA (SESA).

The award strengthens APSEZ's presence across international energy logistics value chains and underscores its growing capabilities in specialised marine services, it added.

Under the agreement, the consortium will provide end-to-end marine services, including tugboat operations for LNG carriers, offshore logistics and supply support, and crew transfer services. The project will be supported by four high-specification tugboats, one anchor handling tug supply vessel and one crew boat. Ashwani Gupta, Whole-time Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), APSEZ, said, "With marine operations in 12 countries and a growing fleet of marine assets supporting ports, LNG terminals, national oil companies, refineries and offshore facilities, we bring deep operational expertise to complex maritime environments." "By combining these capabilities with strong local partnerships, we are helping create reliable maritime ecosystems that enable new energy trade corridors and strengthen long-term supply resilience," he added.

APSEZ said Argentina is emerging as a major new LNG supplier, with agreements in place to support exports of up to 10 million tonnes (MT) annually to India from 2027. The Southern Energy FLNG project is expected to play an important role in connecting this growing supply base with global demand centres. According to the statement, the Southern Energy FLNG project is being developed by SESA, a joint venture between Golar LNG and Pan American Energy (PAE). Located in the San Matias Gulf in Argentina's Rio Negro Province, the project will liquefy natural gas from the General San Martin pipeline aboard the Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) vessel Hilli Episeyo, with commercial operations expected to begin in September 2027.