Adani Ports to acquire Dutch operator Evos in €1.18 billion deal

India’s largest port operator, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), announced that it would acquire a 100 per cent stake in Netherlands-headquartered Evos B.V. (Evos) from Igneo Infrastructure Partners in an all-cash deal worth €1.18 billion (₹12,511 crore).

The transaction values Europe’s second-largest independent liquid storage operator at an enterprise value of €2.56 billion (₹27,142 crore), APSEZ informed the exchanges.

The transaction will be funded through debt and is subject to regulatory and other approvals and works council consultation.

Evos has eight port-based terminals across key energy and industrial hubs in the Netherlands (Amsterdam East, Amsterdam West, Rotterdam and Terneuzen), Belgium (Ghent), Germany (Hamburg), Spain (Algeciras) and Malta.

The European operator’s total storage capacity is 6.3 million cubic metres, and it provides essential infrastructure for the storage, handling and transshipment of liquid products, including petrol, gasoil, marine fuels and jet fuel, alongside transition fuels such as sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), biofuels, methanol and bioethanol. For APSEZ, the move establishes a sizeable European foothold, materially scales and diversifies its liquids portfolio, and provides exposure to the long-term transition towards new-age fuels, it told the exchanges. “APSEZ intends to leverage its operating expertise and integrated logistics capabilities to strengthen the Target’s (Evos’) competitive position and support the long-term development of critical European trade infrastructure,” it said.

According to Karan Adani, managing director of APSEZ, the move fits into the company’s trajectory towards handling 1 billion tonnes of cargo and building a truly global, integrated transport platform. Evos comprises 452 tanks, 63 vessel and barge berths, and several integrated pipeline connections (including Schiphol Airport and the Central Europe Pipeline System). It handled 37 million metric tonnes of throughput in 2025. Evos’ customers include global energy majors, leading industrial and chemical companies, and commodity traders. According to APSEZ, its business model provides high revenue and cash flow visibility, underpinned by long-standing customer relationships, average commercial occupancy of 99 per cent, and a substantial portion of revenue under take-or-pay contracts and a CPI-linked contract base.