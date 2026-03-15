Adani Power gets LoA from MSEDCL for 1,600 MW long-term power supply

Adani Power Ltd (APL) on Sunday said it has received a Letter of Award (LoA) from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) to supply 1,600 MW of electricity from one of its upcoming ultra-supercritical thermal power projects.

The award follows a competitive bidding process in which Adani Power emerged as the lowest-tariff bidder, offering power at a combined tariff of ₹5.30 per unit. The supply will be under a proposed 25-year Power Supply Agreement (PSA), with deliveries expected to begin in FY31.

The company said the contract is part of a new wave of investments in India’s thermal power sector. During FY25–26, Adani Power has secured five long-term PSA bids with a combined capacity of 10,400 MW.

S B Khyalia, chief executive officer of Adani Power Ltd, said the agreement highlights the company’s ability to offer competitive tariffs and provide dependable baseload power. He added that rising electricity demand in India requires steady long-term capacity addition to support energy security and economic growth. With the latest award, Adani Power has tied up long-term PSAs for 13.3 GW of capacity from its under-implementation pipeline of 23.8 GW. More than 95 per cent of its current operating capacity of 18.15 GW is covered under medium- to long-term PSAs. In addition, over 55 per cent of its upcoming 23.8 GW capacity is secured through 25-year agreements, providing visibility on future volumes and revenue.