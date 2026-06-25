Adani's lawyers ask US court to formally end bribery case after DOJ retreat

Lawyers for Gautam Adani on Wednesday urged a US judge to ​formally dismiss criminal charges against the Indian ​billionaire, after the Justice Department said last month ‌it would no longer pursue the prosecution.

Adani was charged in 2024 with agreeing to bribe Indian government officials so a subsidiary of his Adani Group could win approval to develop a solar plant, and then misleading US investors by providing reassuring information about his company's anti-corruption practices.

In a letter to Brooklyn-based US District Judge Nicholas Garaufis, Adani's lawyer, Robert Giuffra, ‌wrote that the case should be dismissed because it was beyond the reach of US law and because the prosecutors would not be able to prove the alleged bribery in India.