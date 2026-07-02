Adani targets five-year rollout for $11.5 billion Odisha aluminium project

Adani Enterprises (AEL) expects to begin physical construction of its proposed $11.5 billion (about ₹1.08 trillion) integrated aluminium project in Odisha within 12-18 months after securing all statutory approvals and land. The first phase is likely to be commissioned in about five years, Karan Adani, managing director (MD) of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) and director of Adani Cement, said on Thursday. The largest integrated aluminium complex will be set up through a 50:50 joint venture with Abu Dhabi-based International Resources Holding, an IHC Group company. Speaking after the signing of the pact with the Odisha government, Adani laid out the execution road map for what has been billed as India’s largest foreign direct investment in the mining and metallurgy sector. He said the company expects to complete land acquisition and obtain all necessary regulatory clearances over the next one to one and a half years before commencing construction.

“Once construction starts, it will take around three to three and a half years to commission Phase-I, comprising the alumina refinery and aluminium smelter. Overall, we are looking at commissioning the project in about 4.5-5 years,” he said. The integrated project will comprise an alumina refinery with an annual capacity of nearly 4 million tonnes (mt), an aluminium smelter with a capacity of about 2 million tonnes per annum (mtpa), and a downstream aluminium park with a capacity of nearly 1 mt annually. The industrial complex will be supported by a captive 4,000 megawatt (Mw) power plant, along with a 400 Mw green energy component.

On financing, Adani said the project would initially be funded through internal accruals within AEL and debt financing. He indicated that around 70 per cent of the funding would come through debt, with the balance being equity. A key requirement for the project is the long-term availability of bauxite, the principal raw material for alumina production. As proposed, the 4 mtpa refinery will come up in Rayagada, close to at least three bauxite mines: Kutrumali, Sasubohumali, and Ballada. Adani Group, through its subsidiary Kalinga Alumina, has already received a letter of intent to mine the Kutrumali and Ballada blocks. Kutrumali and Sasubohumali, located in Rayagada, hold more than 200 mt of bauxite, while Ballada, in Koraput, has 22 mt.

Adani said the company is working closely with the Odisha government to secure long-term bauxite linkages, which form an important part of the memorandum of understanding signed with the state. “The Odisha government has substantial bauxite resources. We are working with the government on long-term bauxite linkages. We will also work closely with the Odisha Mining Corporation (OMCL) to ensure raw material security, although the exact operational model is still being worked out,” he said. Responding to a query on whether the proposed project would source bauxite from the Kutrumali block, Adani said the company is exploring different options. It will also participate in future mineral block auctions while simultaneously exploring long-term arrangements with OMCL, he said.

Explaining the group’s decision to diversify into aluminium manufacturing, the APSEZ MD said the sector fits well with Adani Group’s strengths, particularly in energy. “Aluminium is a highly electricity-intensive business. One of the group’s biggest competitive advantages is that we are among the lowest-cost producers of energy. That gives us a strong edge,” he said. The second major reason, he said, is India’s rapidly expanding demand for aluminium, driven by manufacturing growth, infrastructure development, and increasing digitisation. “As manufacturing expands and digitisation accelerates, aluminium demand will continue to rise. We see this as a long-term opportunity not only for the group but also for the country,” he said.