Adani Total Gas cuts natural gas price for certain industrial users

Adani Total Gas Ltd has cut the price of excess natural gas supplied to certain industrial customers to Rs 82.95 per standard cubic metre (SCM) from Rs 119.90 per SCM, effective 0600 hours on March 16, as upstream gas prices softened amid ongoing supply disruptions.

The city gas joint venture of Adani Group and France's Total Energies said the revision aims to pass on the benefit of lower upstream prices to customers while maintaining system stability and equitable distribution of gas during the current supply constraints.

Following the disruption in India's LNG supplies due to the halt in the movement of ships through the Strait of Hormuz as a fallout of the war in West Asia, ATGL had asked commercial and industrial customers to curtail consumption to 40 per cent of their contracted volumes.

Spot market rates were applied to consumption beyond this threshold. Rates for this segment have not been cut. "We are pleased to inform you that the Excess Gas Price as informed vide our communication dated March 3, 2026, has been revised downward from Rs 119.90 per SCM to Rs 82.95 per SCM, which will be effective from 0600 hours on March 16, 2026," the company said in a communication to users. The revision, it said, has been undertaken with the intent of passing on the benefit of reduced upstream gas prices, while continuing to manage system integrity and equitable distribution of gas during the prevailing supply disruption.

It added that other terms announced earlier regarding excess gas provisions remain unchanged, and that clarification has been sought from GAIL (India) Ltd on the 80 per cent supply to industrial customers under the existing order. Earlier this month, ATGL had not raised prices of CNG and piped cooking gas supplied to households, even as it had imposed supply curbs on some large industrial consumers amid the escalating West Asia crisis affecting gas supplies. About 70 per cent of ATGL's gas volumes are sourced domestically and supplied to CNG users and domestic kitchens (called piped natural gas (PNG)-domestic) customers. Prices for these segments of vehicle owners and residential households remain unchanged. ATGL sourced the remaining around 30 per cent of gas volumes through imported LNG. This was supplied to commercial and industrial users.