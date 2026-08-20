Adfactors PR acquires majority stake in Australian comms firm SenateSHJ

India’s largest public relations firm, Adfactors PR, on Thursday announced that it has acquired a majority stake in Australian independent communications consultancy SenateSHJ.

“The transaction brings together two independent firms with complementary strengths, beliefs, a shared commitment to outstanding work and a common ambition to help their clients navigate reputation, stakeholder issues and change in an increasingly complex environment,” Adfactors PR said in a joint statement with SenateSHJ.

SenateSHJ will retain its identity and client teams under the leadership of co-founder and chair Angela Scaffidi AM and Chief Executive Officer Darren Behar, and will continue to operate out of Sydney and Melbourne. Adfactors PR CEO Nijay N Nair will join the Australian company’s board.

The deal represents a significant expansion of Adfactors PR’s presence and capabilities in the Asia-Pacific region. For SenateSHJ, it provides access to greater scale and an international network while creating opportunities to grow its expertise, intellectual property and impact, the companies said. Madan Bahal, Adfactors PR co-founder and managing director, said, “SenateSHJ is a formidable business with an outstanding reputation, exceptional leadership and proven expertise in solving complex communication challenges. There is a strong alignment in the way our two organisations think about the world, clients, people and the role we can play in shaping the future.” “India and Australia are emerging as a strategic business corridor, and we trust the new partnership will help clients in both markets to create new opportunities in the wider Asia Pacific region. We hope to explore more opportunities in the region to create a strong Asia Pacific presence,” Bahal added.