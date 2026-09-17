Adidas begins layoffs at Gurugram tech hub, to reduce nearly 50% workforce

Adidas has reportedly begun large-scale layoffs at its India Tech Hub in Gurugram, affecting an estimated 350 or more employees out of a workforce of around 700. The impacted roles include software engineers, data scientists and data engineers.

According to Wocult, Adidas has confirmed that it is reducing roles within its technology organisation in India, but has not disclosed the number of employees affected. Employees were informed about the cuts during a town hall on Tuesday, September 15.

Why is Adidas reducing roles in its India technology organisation?

In a statement to Wocult, Adidas said it made the "difficult decision" to reduce a number of roles within its technology organisation in India.

The company said the move was part of its ongoing efforts to align its operating model with the changing needs of the business. Adidas added that the changes were intended to simplify parts of the organisation, strengthen critical capabilities and position the company for long-term success as the business and technology environment evolves. Adidas maintained that India remains a strategically important market, and the technology hub continues to play a critical role in enabling the company's growth, innovation, and digital transformation ambitions. How are the layoffs structured? Affected employees were divided into two groups. One group received exit letters on September 15. The second group has been asked to stay until December 15 to complete handovers to colleagues at other tech hubs while looking for another role. Those who do not secure another role by then have been told that December 15 will be their last working day. The severance, notice pay or redeployment support being offered is not yet confirmed.