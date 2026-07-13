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Adie Broswon Breweries signs long-term manufacturing deal with UBL

Adie Broswon Breweries has entered a long-term manufacturing deal with United Breweries, with its large-scale brewing facility set to support regional production

Adie Broswon Breweries has signed a long-term manufacturing arrangement with UBL
Adie Broswon Breweries has signed a long-term manufacturing arrangement with UBL
Akshita Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2026 | 4:55 PM IST
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Adie Broswon Breweries (ABB), part of the Adie Broswon Group, on Monday signed a long-term manufacturing arrangement with United Breweries Limited (UBL), expanding its presence in North India's brewing and manufacturing sector.
 
The partnership will use ABB's 12-million-case brewing facility, which the company says is among the largest in the region.
 
The arrangement is aimed at supporting large-scale brewing requirements for leading beverage companies through ABB's manufacturing infrastructure, the company said in a statement.
 
The brewery uses German brewing technology from Ziemann and produced more than five million cases in FY2025-26, its highest annual output so far, the company said.
 
It added that the facility runs on renewable-energy-powered systems and holds FSSC 22000 and QMS certifications for its manufacturing operations.
 
The company said India's beer industry is increasingly relying on specialised manufacturing arrangements to improve regional production, increase asset utilisation and strengthen supply chains.
 
It added that facilities with advanced technology, certified quality systems and flexible manufacturing capabilities are becoming more important as the sector expands.
 
ABB said its long-term arrangement with UBL underlines the growing role of manufacturing scale, quality assurance and operational capability in the brewing industry.
 
It added that the partnership strengthens its position as a manufacturing partner for national beer brands.
 
The company said its brewing operations are supported by advanced technology, renewable-energy-powered systems, certified quality standards and large-scale production capacity to meet the requirements of beverage companies.
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Topics :manufacturing United BreweriesCompany News

First Published: Jul 13 2026 | 4:55 PM IST

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