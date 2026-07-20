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Aditya Birla Capital bets on AI-led growth, aims 25% loan CAGR in 3 years

ABCL is embedding generative and agentic AI across key functions while targeting 25 per cent loan growth over the next three years, backed by retail and MSME lending

Aditya Birla Capital (ABCL)
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ABCL has also outlined plans to grow its lending portfolio at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25 per cent over the next three years, driven by retail and MSME loans
BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2026 | 8:34 PM IST
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Aditya Birla Capital (ABCL) is accelerating its AI-first transformation by embedding generative and agentic artificial intelligence (AI) across underwriting, customer service, sales, marketing, audit and software development to improve productivity and customer experience, according to its FY26 annual report.
 
The company said AI has improved underwriting productivity by 20-30 per cent and sales productivity by 10-15 per cent, while AI-powered voice bots helped collect ₹1,432 crore in renewal premiums. AI-assisted software development has also reduced the turnaround time for preparing business requirement documents (BRDs) and generating test cases by 80 per cent.
 
ABCL has also outlined plans to grow its lending portfolio at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25 per cent over the next three years, driven by retail and MSME loans.
 
The company said it will leverage the ₹2,750 crore investment from Advent International to accelerate growth, expand its presence in the prime and affordable housing segments, deepen its footprint in Tier-II and Tier-III markets, and strengthen digital mortgage origination and customer onboarding capabilities.
 
AI is emerging as a key pillar of ABCL's operating model. Besides improving underwriting and sales productivity, the company has deployed 26 AI-powered voice bots across lead qualification, renewals, collections and customer servicing. These initiatives have helped improve operational efficiency, customer engagement and decision-making across its businesses, it said. Looking ahead, the company expects technology, AI and its integrated business model to underpin its growth strategy.
 
Vishakha Mulye, MD & CEO, ABCL, said the company navigated headwinds in retail and MSME lending, changes in the insurance taxation regime and volatile equity markets while continuing to strengthen its core businesses. "Despite these challenges, we continued to strengthen customer engagement, improve asset quality and accelerate our digital capabilities," she said.
 
Mulye added: "We are accelerating our AI-first transformation by embedding generative AI and agentic AI across customer journeys, risk management and internal operations," describing technology as a key enabler of the group's next phase of growth.
 
"As we look ahead, our focus remains on scaling our businesses responsibly, deepening customer relationships and creating long-term value for all stakeholders," Mulye said.
 
   

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Topics :Artificial intelligenceAditya BirlaMSME

First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 8:34 PM IST

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