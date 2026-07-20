Aditya Birla Capital bets on AI-led growth, aims 25% loan CAGR in 3 years

The company said it will leverage the ₹2,750 crore investment from Advent International to accelerate growth, expand its presence in the prime and affordable housing segments, deepen its footprint in Tier-II and Tier-III markets, and strengthen digital mortgage origination and customer onboarding capabilities.

AI is emerging as a key pillar of ABCL's operating model. Besides improving underwriting and sales productivity, the company has deployed 26 AI-powered voice bots across lead qualification, renewals, collections and customer servicing. These initiatives have helped improve operational efficiency, customer engagement and decision-making across its businesses, it said. Looking ahead, the company expects technology, AI and its integrated business model to underpin its growth strategy.