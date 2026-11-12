Aditya Birla Capital opens 100th gold loan branch, eyes 1,000 outlets

Aditya Birla Capital (ABCL) on Thursday inaugurated its 100th dedicated gold loan branch within three months of entering the business, as it looks to scale up its presence to more than 1,000 outlets over the next three years.

The new branch is located in Santacruz, Mumbai, while the company has also opened another outlet in Andheri. The non-banking financial company (NBFC) had announced plans in August 2026 to open 200-300 dedicated gold loan branches by March 2027 across markets with high growth potential.

The gold loan business had assets under management (AUM) of ₹200 crore as of September 30, 2026. The company is looking to tap the organised gold lending market through a branch-led distribution model supported by digital capabilities.