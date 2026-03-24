Aditya Birla Fashion names Suraj Bahirwani as Pantaloons' CEO-designate

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd on Tuesday announced its top leadership succession plan for the Pantaloons brand, with the appointment of Suraj Bahirwani as CEO Designate.

Bahirwani will succeed incumbent Sangeeta Tanwani from October 1, 2026, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) said in a regulatory filing.

The company's board at its meeting held on March 24, 2026, has appointed Suraj Bahirwani as CEO (Designate) - Pantaloons and senior managerial personnel (SMP) of the company with effect from April 1, 2026, and as CEO - Pantaloons and SMP with effect from October 1, 2026, it added.

Sangeeta Tanwani, CEO - Pantaloons and whole-time director (WTD) and key managerial personnel (KMP) of the company, will oversee a planned and phased leadership transition of her role as CEO-Pantaloons and will continue to be CEO-Pantaloons till September 30, 2026, the filing added.