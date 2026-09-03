Aditya Birla Group launches wires, cables business with ₹1,800 crore bet

The Aditya Birla group on Thursday announced the launch of its wires and cables business Ultravolt. Backed by an investment of ₹1,800 crore, Ultravolt will be the second-largest player in the wires segment by capacity, the group said.

Housed under UltraTech Cement, the group’s flagship firm, Ultravolt aims to build a scaled national brand and become one of the top two players within five years.

UltraTech’s entry into the wires and cables market extends its participation in the construction value chain beyond grey cement, ready-mix concrete, building products, and white cement in line with its stated building solutions strategy. It also enables UltraTech to participate more deeply in the growing opportunity around homebuilding, infrastructure, and electrification, the group noted.

Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman of the $72 billion Aditya Birla group, said: “Wires and cables are becoming central to India's next phase of development. They sit at the intersection of three mega trends in the Indian economy — urbanisation, electrification, and digitisation. More than 100 million new homes over the next decade, expanding energy infrastructure, and the rapid rise of data centres are poised to fuel a boom in the category. Our distinctive advantage comes from a deep understanding of the product, its underlying components, and the adjacent ecosystems.” He added, “In recent years, successful new business creation has itself become a core part of the group’s DNA and an important source of differentiation for the group. I increasingly see the Aditya Birla group as providing the platform and engine for new bets.”

Ultravolt marks the group’s fourth new business foray in three years, following its launches in paints (Birla Opus), B2B e-commerce (Birla Pivot), and jewellery retail (Indriya), with Shah Rukh Khan signed as its brand ambassador. Birla said that the group’s expansion into new businesses is driven by two factors: strong structural tailwinds supporting long-term category growth, and the opportunity to disrupt the market by leveraging its brand, capital, scale, and deep ecosystem insights. He said the wires and cables market meets these criteria, being a well-established and growing category with clear structural growth drivers. At launch, Ultravolt will offer a comprehensive portfolio of wires, cables, and conduits, with plans to progressively expand across the full kilovolt (kV) spectrum, specialty cable applications, and a broader range of electrical accessories.

Ultravolt Director Dilip Gaur said, “We are venturing on a pan-Indian scale rather than testing the market region-by-region. Our plan is to reach more than one lakh retailers and further activate availability through over 5,000 UltraTech Building Solutions (UBS) outlets. An ambitious rollout across more than 500 districts and 6,000 pin codes to begin with, reinforces our commitment to growth and innovation.” The business is anchored by a new manufacturing facility at Jhagadia in Bharuch district of Gujarat. The plant, with installed capacity of 10,98,000 kilometres, commenced its commercial production on September 1, 2026. Sriram Rangarajan, chief executive officer (CEO), Ultravolt, said: “We are launching with a portfolio of home wires, flexible wires, and cables designed for residential, commercial, industrial, and infrastructure applications. Over time, we plan to expand into a broader range of electrical accessories.”