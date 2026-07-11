Aditya Birla Group proposes ₹12,000 cr expansion of Odisha alumina refinery

The Aditya Birla Group on Saturday announced plans to scale up its investments in Odisha, proposing an additional Rs 12,000 crore to expand its greenfield alumina refinery at Kansariguda in Rayagada district.

The proposal, discussed during a meeting between Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla on Saturday, will increase the refinery's capacity from the originally planned one million tonnes per annum (mtpa) to 3 mtpa, taking the total investment in the project to Rs 20,000 crore.

The Kansariguda refinery, being developed by Hindalco Industries Ltd, the metals flagship of the Aditya Birla Group, was originally approved as a 1 mtpa greenfield alumina refinery with an estimated investment of around Rs 8,000 crore.

Encouraged by the state's support and the project's long-term potential, the company has now proposed an additional Rs 12,000 crore investment to add 2 mtpa of refining capacity. The project will generate substantial direct and indirect employment and create further opportunities for local enterprises, service providers and downstream industries. The expansion is also expected to encourage the growth of downstream aluminium industries in Odisha, helping the state capture a larger share of value addition within the aluminium supply chain. Welcoming the proposal, the chief minister said Odisha's abundant mineral resources must translate into industrial value addition, advanced manufacturing and quality employment within the state rather than remaining limited to raw material production.

"Aluminium is central to our vision of metal value addition. We intend not only to lead the country in alumina and aluminium production but also to build a globally competitive ecosystem across the entire value chain — from refining and primary metals to downstream and advanced products. The expansion of the Kansariguda refinery will further strengthen this momentum and reinforce Odisha's position as India's leading metals and metallurgy hub," Majhi said. The chief minister assured Birla that the state government would provide all necessary support for the timely execution of the project, including land, infrastructure, utilities, statutory approvals and other project-related requirements through a coordinated approach.

The meeting reviewed the progress of the Aditya Birla Group's ongoing and proposed investments in Odisha and explored opportunities to deepen the conglomerate's presence across multiple sectors. Besides the alumina refinery, discussions included potential investments in copper refining, copper-clad laminates, printed circuit boards, advanced aluminium products, technical textiles, paints, jewellery manufacturing, renewable energy, chemicals, cement and apparel. According to industry experts, the enhanced refining capacity will reduce dependence on imported alumina for some operations while supporting the company's long-term domestic and export ambitions. Since the formation of the new government, the state has been aggressively courting investments in value-added sectors, particularly metals, electronics, renewable energy, petrochemicals and advanced manufacturing.

Officials said attracting diversified investments from established industrial groups will accelerate job creation, strengthen supply chains and position Odisha as one of India's leading manufacturing destinations. However, the latest proposal further consolidates the group's long-standing industrial presence in Odisha. Hindalco already has a significant industrial footprint in the state, having invested more than Rs 40,000 crore across bauxite mining, alumina refining, primary aluminium smelting and downstream manufacturing. Apart from the proposed Rs 12,000 crore expansion of the Kansariguda refinery, the Aditya Birla Group's metals flagship plans to invest an additional Rs 38,000 crore in the state. Odisha houses some of Hindalco's key manufacturing assets, including the Aditya Aluminium integrated complex at Lapanga in Sambalpur, where a Rs 21,000 crore expansion is under way to double smelting capacity to 0.72 mtpa.