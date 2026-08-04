Aditya Birla Health bets on young adults to drive health insurance growth

Eyeing a large untapped opportunity in the young adult segment, Aditya Birla Health Insurance Company Ltd (ABHICL) on Tuesday launched a health insurance plan targeted at people aged 25-35 years, where penetration is below 15 per cent even though the cohort makes up about 65 per cent of India's population.

The standalone health insurer introduced Activ Yuva, a wellness-focused health insurance product designed to keep customers engaged beyond hospitalisation through rewards linked to healthy lifestyle habits such as nutrition, fitness and sleep.

"We see a significant opportunity in the 25-35 age segment. While they account for nearly 65 per cent of the country's population, their share in health insurance is less than 15 per cent," ABHICL Chief Executive Officer Mayank Bathwal said.

ABHICL is a JV between Aditya Birla Capital Ltd and Momentum Group of South Africa. Bathwal said the company expects to grow faster than the health insurance industry, although he declined to provide a growth target for the remaining quarters of the current financial year. The insurer recorded around 50 per cent growth in the first quarter of FY27, he said. He said that there are health insurance products linked to wellness, but this policy offers targeted needs, including unlimited sum insured through automatic reinstatement of coverage during the policy year and allows the sum insured to increase up to 11 times over 11 years through the "Yuva Credit" feature.

It also provides outpatient (OPD) cover of up to five times, income protection during extended hospitalisation, worldwide maternity cover and an ON/OFF feature that enables policyholders travelling abroad to temporarily pause their policy while retaining continuity benefits. The product builds on the company's HealthReturns programme, which rewards customers for maintaining healthy habits. Users can earn incentives for logging meals, meeting fitness goals and maintaining healthy sleep patterns on their app. Those with consistent activity levels and a strong healthy heart score can earn rewards of up to 100 per cent of their annual premium, the company said. "Health insurance must evolve with changing consumer lifestyles and wellness habits. Younger consumers today actively invest in their well-being as part of their daily lives. This creates a clear opportunity to make insurance more relevant to how they live," Bathwal said.