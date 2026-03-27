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Aditya Birla Real Estate aims ₹1,700 cr revenue from 1st housing project

The company said its subsidiary Birla Estates Pvt Ltd has entered into the redevelopment market with its first project in Mumbai Metropolitan Region

Aditya Birla Real Estate
The project is being developed under a joint redevelopment arrangement with Parinee Real Estate Builders. (Representative Photo: Aditya Birla Group)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2026 | 2:50 PM IST
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Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd (ABREL) will redevelop a housing society in Mumbai and expects a revenue of ₹1,700 crore from free-saleable area.

In a regulatory filing on Friday, the company said its subsidiary Birla Estates Pvt Ltd has entered into the redevelopment market with its first project in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Birla Estates will redevelop Anmol Co-operative Housing Society and Bhartiya Bhavan Co-operative Housing Society in Khar West, Mumbai's Western Suburbs.

The project is being developed under a joint redevelopment arrangement with Parinee Real Estate Builders.

"With a saleable area of 2.9 lakh sq ft, the project has an estimated revenue potential of ₹1,700 crore," ABREL said.

Birla Estates develops premium residential housing in key markets. It also has a commercial portfolio with two grade-A commercial buildings located in Worli, Mumbai, with 6 lakh sq ft of leasable area.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Aditya Birla Real Estate FundAditya Birla GroupAditya BirlaReal Estate NewsReal Estate Real estate firms

First Published: Mar 27 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

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