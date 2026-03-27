Aditya Birla Real Estate aims ₹1,700 cr revenue from 1st housing project

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd (ABREL) will redevelop a housing society in Mumbai and expects a revenue of ₹1,700 crore from free-saleable area.

In a regulatory filing on Friday, the company said its subsidiary Birla Estates Pvt Ltd has entered into the redevelopment market with its first project in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Birla Estates will redevelop Anmol Co-operative Housing Society and Bhartiya Bhavan Co-operative Housing Society in Khar West, Mumbai's Western Suburbs.

The project is being developed under a joint redevelopment arrangement with Parinee Real Estate Builders.

"With a saleable area of 2.9 lakh sq ft, the project has an estimated revenue potential of ₹1,700 crore," ABREL said.