Adobe acquires Indian AI automation startup Rilo to boost agentic push

Technology giant Adobe has acquired Indian AI automation company Rilo, less than a year after its launch. The deal marks Adobe's second known acquisition of an Indian company, following its purchase of generative AI video company Rephrase.ai in 2023, and comes as the company deepens its push into agentic marketing and AI-powered automation. The companies didn’t reveal the financial details of the transaction.

Founded in September 2025 by IIT Bombay batchmates Dhruv Jaglan and Georgi Boby, Rilo allows prosumers and non-technical users to describe complex workflows in plain English and have AI agents build and execute them across hundreds of tools. Rilo eventually evolved into a platform for 'AI employees' for marketing and GTM teams, handling workflows across competitive intelligence, prospecting, LinkedIn outreach, Reddit marketing, social content and campaign research, and emerged as an early Claude Cowork competitor.

The startup saw over 10,000 users within months of launch. It had raised funding from Peak XV Partners and Z47/DeVC at a reported $10 million valuation. “We’re very excited that Rilo has been acquired by Adobe in such a short span of time. Their workflow builder product was way ahead of the curve and shall be extremely valuable to a giant like Adobe in enhancing customer experience and productivity,” said Rahul Gupta, Managing Partner at Day Zero Ventures, an investor in Rilo. The deal brings Adobe a strong technical team. Jaglan previously co-founded AI recruitment platform Babblebots.ai, while Boby led technology at cooking-robotics company CloudChef. The wider team includes IIT Bombay computer-science graduates, including Bhavesh Dhingra, who secured AIR 2 in JEE Advanced 2016.