Advancing steadily towards the listing of Jio Platforms: Mukesh Ambani

Jio Platforms Ltd (JPL), the parent company of Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecom services provider, is moving “steadily” towards a public listing, said Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, on Friday after the group announced its fourth-quarter and full-year FY26 results.

“I am happy to note that we are advancing steadily towards the listing of Jio Platforms. This will mark a defining milestone in its journey as it continues to scale new heights and contribute to India’s digital future,” said Ambani.

“Robust full-year Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) growth of 19 per cent was driven by continuing traction in mobility, home broadband and enterprise services. As we work to democratise access to AI tools and next-generation technology platforms, Jio is well placed to shape how India communicates, computes and consumes content in the years ahead,” he added.

At Reliance Industries’ annual general meeting in September last year, Ambani said preparations were under way for a Jio Platforms IPO by June 2026. It was reported last month that the carrier could offload about 2.5 per cent equity through an offer-for-sale route. Jio Platforms raised ₹1,52,055.45 crore ($20 billion) in 2020 after selling a 32.97 per cent stake to more than two dozen investors, including Meta (then Facebook), Google, KKR, PIF and Mubadala. Reliance Industries retains a 67.03 per cent stake in JPL. JPL reported a net profit of ₹7,935 crore for the fourth quarter of FY26, up 13 per cent year on year. Revenue rose 12.7 per cent to ₹44,928 crore. Sequentially, profit increased 3.9 per cent from ₹7,629 crore in the previous quarter, while revenue rose 2.87 per cent from ₹43,683 crore.

Quarterly Ebitda climbed 17.9 per cent year-on-year to ₹20,060 crore. The company said a 230 basis-point rise in margins was driven by higher average revenue per user (Arpu) and operating leverage. Jio reported an average revenue per user (ARPU), a monthly metric of profitability of a telecom services provider, of Rs 214, marginally up from Rs 213.7 in Q3FY26. However, on-year, the ARPU was up 3.8 per cent, from Rs 206.2. For the full year, net profit rose 15.1 per cent to ₹30,053 crore, while revenue increased 14.75 per cent to ₹1.72 trillion. Full-year Ebitda climbed 18.87 per cent to ₹76,255 crore, with margins expanding to 51.9 per cent in FY26 from 50 per cent a year earlier.

“Double-digit revenue growth driven by organic Arpu growth with improving subscriber mix in mobility, scale up of home connects and growth in digital services,” the company said. Reliance Jio ended March 2026 with 524.4 million users, including 268 million 5G subscribers, accounting for 54 per cent of its customer base. The carrier added 9.1 million subscribers during the quarter. Jio’s 5G data traffic in the fourth quarter reached 66 billion gigabytes, up nearly 35 per cent year-on-year, while total voice traffic rose 3.4 per cent to 1.54 trillion minutes. During FY26, Reliance Jio added more than 10 million new homes, taking total connected premises to nearly 27.1 million through its fixed broadband business, giving it a 43 per cent market share. JioAirFiber’s customer base stands at 13 million.