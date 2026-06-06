Advent Convention and Hotels International buys Mumbai land for ₹275 crore

Advent Convention and Hotels International Limited has purchased 21,978.22 square metres of land in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) for ₹275 crore.

According to deal-related documents accessed via CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm, Advent Convention and Hotels International has purchased the land from its parent firm, Advent Hotels International, a publicly listed hospitality firm based in Mumbai.

The land is located in Sahar village, Vile Parle, a major suburb in the western suburbs of the MMR. Advent Convention and Hotels International paid a stamp duty of ₹16.5 crore for the transaction registered on 4 June 2026.

Email queries sent to Advent Hotels International did not elicit a response. Further, Advent Hotels International is a hotel owner, developer, and asset manager. Advent’s portfolio includes seven owned and under-construction properties spread across 3,517 keys in India. The company’s properties are located across the MMR, Delhi, and Goa. Advent Hotels International’s brand partners include Hilton, Hyatt, and Marriott International. “With two operating luxury hotels — Grand Hyatt Goa and Hilton Mumbai International Airport — we are developing another two luxury and upper-upscale hotels at Delhi Aerocity and three in the Mumbai region,” the company has noted on its website.