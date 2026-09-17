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Advent to invest $328.5 million in Yatharth Hospital for 24.9% stake

After the investment, the founding ‌Tyagi family ​will remain ​Yatharth Hospital's largest shareholder

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US-based private equity firm Advent International said on Thursday ​it will invest $328.53 ​million in Yatharth Hospital.
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2026 | 2:57 PM IST
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US-based private equity firm Advent International said on Thursday ​it will invest $328.53 ​million in Yatharth Hospital for a ‌24.9% stake, sending shares of the Indian hospital operator to a record high.

Shares rose as much as 8.6% to an all-time high of ₹1,067. The deal adds to a wave of private equity investments in India's healthcare sector.

Last month, KKR signed ‌a deal to acquire Swedish healthcare provider Medicover's India business for $1.4 billion, while Blackstone bought a controlling stake in Hyderabad-based CARE Hospitals in 2023. In the same year, BPEA EQT acquired ​a majority stake in fertility-services provider Indira IVF.

Yatharth Hospitals was ‌established in 2008 and primarily operates in northern India. It ​operates ‌nine multi-speciality hospitals with about 2,800 operational beds ‌and plans to increase capacity to 3,250 beds.

After the investment, the founding ‌Tyagi family ​will remain ​Yatharth Hospital's largest shareholder, the statement added.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Adventz GroupYatharth HospitalInvestment

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First Published: Sep 17 2026 | 2:56 PM IST

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