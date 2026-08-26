AESL wins ₹4,700 cr transmission project in Maha for 4.5 GW renewable power

Adani Group’s transmission and distribution arm, Adani Energy Solutions (AESL), has won a ₹4,700 crore transmission project to evacuate renewable energy generated in Karnataka to major load centres in Maharashtra, the company said on Wednesday.

The project will also support the growing pumped-storage ecosystem in Satara, Pune and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The project, for evacuating 4,500 MW of capacity, was won through the tariff-based competitive bidding (TBCB) process.

The project, housed under the special-purpose vehicle (SPV) Satara Power Transmission, is expected to be delivered within 36 months. It will add 562 circuit kilometres (ckm) of transmission lines and 9,000 MVA of transformation capacity to AESL’s portfolio, taking its cumulative transmission network to 29,739 ckm and transformation capacity to 1,43,425 MVA, the company added.