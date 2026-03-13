After Audi, Mercedes to hike prices by 2% from April amid forex volatility

Mercedes-Benz India on Friday said it will hike vehicle prices by around 2 per cent from April to offset the impact of forex volatility and increase in input costs.

"Starting April 1, we will be implementing a price correction of around 2 per cent across our portfolio," Mercedes-Benz India Vice President (Sales & Marketing) Brendon Sissing said.

The decision is largely driven by continued forex volatility, particularly the sustained depreciation of the rupee against the euro, along with rising input costs, he added.

"While we always strive to absorb cost pressures, some price adjustment becomes necessary to maintain business sustainability. Our focus remains on ensuring minimal impact on customers while continuing to deliver best-in-class products and experiences," Sissing stated.