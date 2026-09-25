After Bengaluru, Rapido expands Ownly food delivery service to Hyderabad

After initially kicking off its food delivery service Ownly in Bengaluru, ride-hailing firm Rapido has now expanded the service to Hyderabad.

The service was formally launched at the beginning of this year after a six-month pilot. During the pilot phase, which kicked off in August last year, the service was available in select areas of the city, including Koramangala, HSR and BTM Layout.

Ownly, which was launched earlier this year with a pilot in Bengaluru, operates on a zero-commission model and does not charge restaurants any commission; instead, it charges a subscription fee. The platform currently partners with more than 20,000 restaurants.