After TCS, HCLTech say no evidence of systems breach after hacking claims

Hours after IT giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said on Monday that it had received threat-intelligence alerts about a possible breach of employee information, its peer HCLTech said it had found no evidence of a breach of its systems or those of its clients.

In an exchange filing late Monday night, HCLTech said its initial investigation indicated that the data may be limited and date back a few years.

HCLTech said, “The company’s initial investigation has revealed that the aforesaid data may be limited and dated to a few years back. There is no evidence of breach to the company’s systems or engagement with any of the company’s clients.”

The IT services major said it was undertaking a further investigation and would report any material findings. “The company, however, is undertaking further investigation, and any material findings in this regard will be reported. The company considers cyber security as its top priority and remains committed to protecting the information entrusted to it,” it wrote in the exchange filing. TCS receives threat-intelligence alerts The development came hours after India's largest IT services firm, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), said it had received threat intelligence alerts alleging a possible breach of certain employee information. TCS said investigations into the possible breach confirmed there was no credible evidence of a breach of TCS systems or customer environments.

“This is to inform you that company has received threat-intelligence alerts alleging possible exposure of certain employee information. The company has investigated the matter and has not found any credible evidence of a breach of TCS systems or customer environments,” the company said in an exchange filing. TCS also said that the information appears to be more than four years old. “The information referenced appears to be more than four years old and limited to basic employee information. There is no indication that customer data, customer systems, or TCS operational systems have been impacted,” the company said.