After Zomato, Swiggy hikes platform fee by 17% to ₹17.58 per order

Food delivery platform Swiggy has hiked the platform fee it charges users to Rs 17.58 per order, its app showed on Tuesday, days after rival Zomato increased the charges.

Swiggy had last hiked its platform fee in September last year.

The company has now raised it to Rs 17.58 per order inclusive of GST, whereas rival Zomato charges Rs 14.90 on a pre-GST basis.

The latest round of increase by Swiggy brings the platform fee charged by both food delivery players effectively at par with each other (to around Rs 17.58 per order).

On March 20, Zomato hiked the platform fee it charges users by Rs 2.40 to Rs 14.90 per order on a pre-GST basis.