Agilisium shifts Asia HQ to Hyderabad; eyes $500 mn revenue in 5-7 yrs

Agilisium, a life sciences innovation and transformation company, on Tuesday announced plans to shift its Asia headquarters to Hyderabad, strengthening its presence in one of India’s leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology hubs.

The company’s current Asia headquarters is in Chennai. With Hyderabad joining Chennai and Pune as a core part of its operating footprint, Agilisium is targeting $500 million in revenue and plans to scale its workforce to approximately 5,000 specialised professionals over the next five to seven years.

The move reflects Telangana’s growing prominence in the global life sciences sector, supported by its dedicated life sciences leadership, the BioAsia platform and a focus on industry innovation, the company said.

Agilisium said Hyderabad would provide a strategic base for its plans to build a global enterprise combining scientific expertise, advanced technology and proprietary intellectual property. Since entering the life sciences sector in 2018, Agilisium has built capabilities across research and drug discovery, clinical development, manufacturing and commercial operations. The company is on track to close 2026 with revenue of $72-75 million and cross $100 million in annual life sciences revenue in 2027. Its growth strategy centres on combining scientific expertise, industry knowledge and advanced artificial intelligence (AI) to develop specialised solutions and proprietary intellectual property, moving beyond the conventional IT services model. “India has proven its ability to build globally competitive technology businesses. The next opportunity is to combine this strength with scientific expertise, deep industry knowledge and proprietary IP to transform global industries,” said Raj Babu, founder and chief executive officer, Agilisium.

“We commend the Hon’ble Minister for IT and Industries, the Director and CEO of Telangana Life Sciences, and their lean, entrepreneurial team for building a world-class ecosystem. Hyderabad has proven it can build global technology businesses and the city is well positioned for this next phase of innovation, and that is what Agilisium aims to build from here: a global Life Sciences innovation and transformation enterprise that goes beyond the traditional IT services model,” he added. Agilisium’s strategy centres on combining scientific expertise, deep industry knowledge, process consulting and advanced AI to develop differentiated solutions for the life sciences sector. A key part of this approach is Alexandria AI, which the company describes as a customer product context-centric capability readiness platform.

It is designed to help life sciences commercial teams prepare for product launches and indication expansions, while also assessing, developing and certifying Agilisium’s Forward Deployment Experts (FDXs), who combine human expertise with AI agents to address industry challenges. Complementing this approach, ZenixBio advances the company’s focus on scientific research and innovation. Agilisium plans to reinvest a significant portion of its profits in innovation labs, focusing on AI agents, specialised solutions and proprietary platforms for global life sciences organisations. “AI in Life Sciences depends on bringing together scientific expertise, deep domain context and intelligent technology to solve complex industry challenges,” said Arun Kumar, chief operating officer and chief AI & innovation officer, Agilisium.